Posted on November 11, 2014 | 9:41 a.m.

Cornelius ‘Con’ Curran IV of Santa Barbara, 1957-2014

Cornelius “Con” Curran IV

Cornelius "Con" Patrick Curran IV, 57, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014, surrounded by his loving family.

A resident of Santa Barbara for over 25 years, Con was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan. 21, 1957.

A resident of Boulder, Colo., before relocating to Santa Barbara, Con spent his professional life as a real estate agent.

Con is survived by his love of his life of 25 years, Louisa Rodriguez; his mother, Joan Nuetzel Curran; his children, Connor and Joan Curran; his stepchild, Sophia Alvaro; and his two brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 the Old Mission. Click here to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation for the family, please visit GiveForward.com and look up Cornelius Curran IV.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

