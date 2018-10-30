With Corner Capital Advisors’ Help, Sunoco Completes Texas Acquisition

Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Advisors has announced the successful sale of Brenco Marketing Corp. to Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) effective Oct. 16.

The acquired Bryan, Texas-based wholesale fuels business distributes approximately 95 million gallons of gasoline and diesel annually across a network of approximately 160 dealer and commission agent-operated locations and 100 commercial accounts in Central, East and Southeast Texas.

Brenco additionally conveyed the fee-simple interests in six company-owned commission agent-operated locations and entered into a bulk plant lease with Sunoco as the lessee in this transaction.

The acquisition is consistent with Sunoco’s strategy of utilizing its scale to grow its core fuel distribution business.

The Broach family has been associated with petroleum marketing since 1924 when J.S. Broach became the first Sinclair Oil & Refining Co. bulk agent in Brazos County, Texas.

In 1974, Broach’s son, Kelley, took over the business when he resigned from the Texas A&M University System and assumed the business assets.

Over the next decade, Broach Oil Co. became one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors in Texas. In 1982, the company acquired a Shell jobbership and became the largest distributor of Shell products in East Texas. Kelley Broach’s sons, Donald (president and CEO) and Kenny (vice president) have led and grown the business over the past 30 years.

“Selling our family’s business was a tough and emotional experience,” said Donald Broach, Brenco’s CEO. “We were pleased to work with the Sunoco team through this transition, and we know that our customers are in good hands.

“The team at Corner Capital provided invaluable assistance to our company and our family throughout our entire process. Their expertise and professionalism helped get a complicated transaction across the finish line.”

Carl Ray Polk Jr., a principal with Corner Capital, said the feeling was mutual.

“I’ve known and respected the Broach family for 25 years,” he said. “We appreciate their confidence and trust in helping them with this process. Don and Kenny built a great company that will be in good hands as our industry continues to evolve.”

Since 2006, Corner Capital has been providing specialty advisory services for all refined products and to all constituencies in the downstream energy industry, including convenience store chains, fuel wholesalers and distributors, lubricant retailers and distributors, propane and heating oil distributors, and storage and transportation companies, institutional investors and lenders.

