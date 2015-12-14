Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Corner Capital Advisors Helps Johnson Oil Complete Sale of Fuel, Transport Business

By Corner Capital Partners LLC | December 14, 2015 | 5:09 a.m.

With the assistance of a Santa Barbara M&A advisory firm, Johnson Oil Co. has announced that a Texas holding company has acquired its commercial fuel, transport and branded lubricants businesses.

As a result of the deal, Gonzales, Texas-based Johnson Oil will be a fully integrated and wholly owned subsidiary of F.S. Holdings Inc., parent company of Texas Enterprises Inc.

The current Johnson Oil management team will remain in place, and F.S. Holdings will operate the business segment under the name of Johnson Oil Co. for the foreseeable future.

The combination will fully integrate the companies, providing a more extensive and successful distribution network throughout Texas through a single-source operation.

Founded in 1958 by Fletcher Johnson, Johnson Oil Co. operates throughout Texas, including the Eagle Ford Shale and Permian basins, and Central and South Texas.

The company features ExxonMobil lubricants as well as other quality brands, offering customers a wide variety of best-in-class lubricants, greases and specialty products for a wide range of applications and markets, in addition to transportation and commercial fueling services.

Johnson Oil and its Board of Directors, assisted by Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Advisors LLC, embarked on a scenario analysis of its strategic options after Johnson died in 2013 at age 82. After reviewing potential options, the Johnson family decided a sale of its commercial fuel, transportation and lubricant assets was the appropriate path.

“Exiting a family business founded in 1958 requires thoughtful consideration,” said Andy Weber, founder of Corner Capital Partners LLC. “We are extremely pleased that the family and the board trusted Corner Capital and its team to assist and guide the company through the entire process.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the Johnson family and the board.”

The transaction represents the conclusion of the sale process and the final transition of the Johnson family businesses the company directors had embarked on. In June 2015, Johnson Oil sold its convenience retail and dealer fuel supply businesses to the Southwest Division of Circle K.

Corner Capital Advisors LLC is a national advisory firm specializing in downstream energy since 2006. It provides M&A and specialty advisory to all constituencies in the downstream energy industry, including convenience store chains, fuel wholesalers and distributors, lubricant retailers and distributors, propane and heating oil distributors, and transportation companies.

Click here for more information about Corner Capital Advisors LLC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 