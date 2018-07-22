Sunday, July 22 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Corner Capital Advisors Assists Sale of Northern California Propane, Distribution Company

By Corner Capital Partners LLC | July 22, 2018 | 5:45 p.m.

Ukiah-based Eel River Energy Inc. recently sold its propane business and distribution assets to ThompsonGas LLC, with the assisance of Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Partners LLC.

ER Energy distributes propane to more than 10,000 residential and commercial end-users, with terminals and customers throughout Northern California, Reno and the Sierra Nevada mountains of Central California.

The acquisition by Frederick, Md.-based Thompson provides another strong foothold for the growing company and its expanding presence on the West Coast.

“We built ER Energy from the ground up by knowing our customers on a first-name basis and providing reliable service to them,” said Ken Foster, CEO of ER Energy.

“We’ve always known that ThompsonGas would offer a great opportunity for our staff and team members to continue these customer relationships while also growing in their careers with a reputable national company.”

Founded in 1946, Thompson distributes propane across the United States, serving both residential and commercial end-users. Newly appointed CEO Jeff Kerns stated,

“We’ve known Ken (Foster) and ER Energy for years, and have great respect for his team and their accomplishments,” said Jeff Kerns, Thompson’s newly appointed CEO.

“Ken’s family-oriented approach to his business is a perfect complement to the same principles that drive ThompsonGas’ daily business: trust and service. We intend to continue serving ER Energy’s customers in the same manner.”

ER Energy was advised on the transaction by Corner Capital Advisors, which also has offices in Houston.

“We are very happy for Ken (Foster) and all of his team, and of course for ThompsonGas,” said Kevin Henrick, a principal of Corner Capital Advisors. “Thompson is the beneficiary of an excellent operation, and both teams worked through creative solutions to ensure a smooth transition.”

Corner Capital provides specialty advisory services for all refined products and to all constituencies in the downstream energy industry, including convenience store chains, fuel wholesalers and distributors, lubricant retailers and distributors, propane and heating oil distributors, and storage and transportation companies, institutional investors and lenders.

Click here for more information about Corner Capital Partners LLC.

 

