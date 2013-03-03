Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Corner Capital Advisors Assists in Sale of Pacific Northwest Branded Dealer Fuel Operation

By Andy Weber for Corner Capital Partners LLC | March 3, 2013 | 1:00 p.m.

With the help of Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Advisors LLC, Pettit Oil Co. has announced the sale of its branded dealer business in the Pacific Northwest to Jackson Oil Co. of Meridian, Idaho. The transaction represents the second step in Pettit’s strategic repositioning of its fuel and lubricants business in the region, recapitalizing the company to pursue its growth strategy in those two segments.

Jackson Oil will now serve Pettit’s branded dealer business comprised of 104 locations, representing the Chevron, Shell and Union 76 fuel brands. The acquisition raises the total number of branded retail sites serviced by Jackson Oil to more than 700 accounts in eight Western states.

“We have known the Pettit team for years, and are excited to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest with this acquisition of quality assets, people and accounts,” said John Jackson, CEO of Jackson Oil Co.

Jim Tener, president of Pettit Oil, expressed similar enthusiasm.

“These strategic transactions reposition Pettit Oil to expand and penetrate our market presence in commercial fuels, cardlocks, heating oil and lubricants distribution in a broader geography, and provide a platform for continued growth of Pettit’s products and services,” he said. “We were pleased to work with Jackson on the sale of our branded dealer business, and know our customers will be in good hands with an industry veteran.”

One of the largest privately held services companies in Washington, Pettit Oil operates distribution facilities in Bremerton, Everett, Forks, Hoquiam, Lakewood, Port Angeles and Port Townsend, Wash. The company supplies fuels and lubricants to a variety of customers within the marine, commercial, industrial, automotive, retail and heating oil categories. Featured brands include 76, CAM2, Chevron, Kendall, Phillips 66, Power Service, Shell, Summit, Tesoro and Texaco. Pettit Oil owns and operates cardlock fueling stations and is a leading marketer of fleet fueling cards on the CFN, Pacific Pride and Voyager national networks.

“We are pleased with Corner Capital’s strategic insight and creative structuring to support the evolution of Pettit’s business model,” Tener added. “They have helped strengthen our balance sheet to execute on our strategies.”

Corner Capital provided exclusive advisory services to Pettit Oil about its business strategy and transactions. The wholly owned affiliate of Corner Capital Partners LLC provides investment banking and advisory services to the downstream energy industry, serving distributors, private equity firms, lenders and other constituencies in the segment.

Andy Weber is the founder of Corner Capital Partners LLC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 