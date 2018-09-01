Saturday, September 1 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Corner Capital Advisors Helps Sunoco Acquire 2 Texas Fuel and Logistics Service Providers

By Corner Capital Partners LLC | September 1, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Advisors has announced the Aug. 1 sale of Sandford Energy LLC and Sandford Transportation LLC (“Sandford”), and their frack fueling and transportation business to Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN).

The Decatur, Texas-based Sandford distributes diesel and gasoline to exploration and production and oil field services companies throughout nine states.

Frack customers and other commercial end-users across the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale production regions in Texas, Oklahoma’s Scoop & Stack, the Bakken region in Montana and North Dakota, and other major shale production regions rely on Sandford for their fueling needs.

Founded in 1988 with a single bobtail and transport, Sandford has grown to approximately 115 million gallons distributed annually by providing loyal and reliable crews to leading drillers, oil field service customers and traditional end-users.

Sandford has become the “go-to” provider of fuel and logistics services for top-tier Fortune 50 companies throughout its service geographies. With its experienced employees, large fueling fleet and the highest quality customers in the industry, Sandford provides a platform acquisition for Sunoco.

Sandford was advised on the transaction by Corner Capital Advisors LLC.

“We are grateful for the trust that Blake (Sandford), Carole and his family placed in Corner Capital, and we are excited for the Sandford team in their integration with Sunoco,” said Carl Ray Polk Jr., a Corner Capital principal.

“Sunoco has acquired a terrific operation with quality staff, and an entrenched reputation for excellence in fueling logistics and customer service.”

Since 2006, Corner Capital has been providing specialty advisory services for all refined products and to all constituencies in the downstream energy industry, including convenience store chains, fuel wholesalers and distributors, lubricant retailers and distributors, propane and heating oil distributors, and storage and transportation companies, institutional investors and lenders.

Click here for more information about Corner Capital Partners LLC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 