Corner Capital Hires Don Mitchell, Former ExxonMobil Distributor Area Manager

Corner Capital Advisors LLC, a wholly owned affiliate of Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Partners LLC, has announced the hiring of Donald Mitchell, a nearly 40-year veteran in motor fuels marketing with ExxonMobil. Mitchell will serve as a senior vice president of business development.

A graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C., with a degree in economics and marketing, Mitchell began his career with Exxon in 1971. After managing several different retail markets in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, he was instrumental in Exxon’s national entry into convenience retailing in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, he was involved in Exxon’s state and federal public, legislative and regulatory affairs activities, including the American Petroleum Institute) and also served as the company’s Western Area public affairs manager.

From 1995 until retirement, Mitchell was involved in numerous key branded distributor activities on a regional and national level and served as market development coordinator for ExxonMobil’s Western Distributor Area at the time of his retirement. As a leader within ExxonMobil and throughout the state and local marketing associations, he developed deep relationships in the distributor community and industry overall.

“I have known Don since 1996, when my family first began distributing Exxon fuels in Texas,” said Carl Ray Polk Jr. of Corner Capital. “He brings strong distributor relationships and a wealth of industry knowledge to our firm that will create value for us and for our clients. We are thrilled to have him as a member of our team.”

Mitchell was equally enthusiastic.

“I look forward to working with the team at Corner Capital, and am excited to be a part of the firm’s growth plan in the downstream energy business,” he said. “It is a natural extension of my career at ExxonMobil to now assist distributors and other industry constituents on the transactional side of the business.”

Corner Capital Advisors LLC provides investment banking and advisory services to the downstream energy industry, serving distributors, private equity firms, lenders and other constituencies in the segment.

— Andy Weber is the founder of Corner Capital Partners LLC.