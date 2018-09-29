Gallery Los Olivos Offers Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery

Clear February Day Carrie Givens Listing Lines Renee Kelleher Rio Vista Vineyards Susan Belloni

Long-time friends and award-winning artists Carrie Givens, Susan Belloni and Renee Kelleher will present a new show, Cornucopia: Seasons & Scenery, Nov. 1-30 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.

There will be an opening reception, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

With the exhibit and sale, the artisits celebrate the change of seasons and abundance of nature in their landscape paintings.

Patrons can choose from original paintings in oils, pastels and acrylics. Subjects include a bounty of inspiration from local country vistas, barnyards and vineyards, towns, beaches, and harvest still lifes.

Since 1997, Belloni, a UCSB arts graduate, has exhibited in local juried, invitational, benefit and solo shows in galleries, libraries, businesses and even on the outside of the old Sedgwick Ranch house in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Her painting of a Channel Islands scene was selected for a nationally juried exhibit at Solvang’s Wildling Museum and she has shown her work in Santa Barbara's Museum of Natural History and at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

She helped found Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE), which has raised funds for Santa Barbara County nonprofits since 2003.

She said one of her favorite art experiences was the day a famous actor and Santa Barbara Zoo supporter bought the giraffe painting she created on location at the zoo. A photo of that painting later ended up in Westwa

Oils and acrylics are Belloni’s favorite media and recently she has gone back to a love of black-and-white charcoal drawing.

To see her work, visit www.susanbelloni.com.

For the past 15 years, Givens has been working on her pastel paintings, especially when she discovered the rich color pallet, the variety of uses pastels had to offer, and the types of paper there were for pastels.

She began exhibiting her paintings and has won awards connected to the art groups in which she is involved. Givens has worked with other mediums such as watercolors, oils, ink, colored pencil, and the airbrush.

For now, pastels are her medium of choice. She strives to discover the shadows, reflections, light, and atmosphere in her colorful landscapes and still life paintings.

Givens lives in Goleta on the organic farm she and her husband have owned the past 35 years. The farm, along with the landscape of the Santa Barbara area are sources of inspiration for her.

She also enjoys Baja California, where she finds a very different color palette.

Givens is a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association, the Goleta Valley Art Association, SCAPE, the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast, Pastel Society of the West Coast and the Oak Group.

See more on her website www.carriegivensart.com.

Kelleher has painted from coast to coast, capturing the splendor of Santa Ynez Valley sunsets to the blazing lights of New York City. Her subject matter covers a range as wide as her life, which has taken her all over the country and overseas.

Her favorite art experience, she said, was practicing oil painting in Italy and France. Her top business experience was selling 10 paintings to an individual client in a single viewing.

Kelleher is a plein-air and studio painter with a passion for strong color. Over her 30 years of painting, she has honed her impressionistic realism style with such prominent artists as Matt Smith, Karl Dempwolf, Marilyn Simandle and Robin Hall.

She trained at the Scottsdale Artists' School and at The Art Students League of New York, where painting the city as the sun went down and the lights came up was perhaps her greatest challenge.

She said she is most content painting the ocean or the sky, so she can pull out her blues.

Kelleher has been represented by Waterhouse Gallery in her home of Santa Barbara, New Masters Gallery in Carmel, and Cody Gallery in Los Olivos.

She has exhibited in The Wildling Museum and The Elverhøj Art Museum in Solvang, the Artwalk at the Museum of Natural History, and the Historical Museum in Santa Barbara.

Currently, she is showing at the Elverhøj Museum in a group show called Past, Present, And Future. She is a member of Santa Barbara Art Association, SCAPE and The American Impressionist Society.

Kelleher and her husband live on their ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. To see more of her work, visit www.reneekelleher.com.

Gallery Los Olivos was founded in 1992 and is owned by an incorporated group of some 50 member artists from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Members operate the gallery which is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. in December and January). For information about the gallery and current exhibits, visit www.GalleryLosOlivos.com.

— Patti Robbins for Gallery Los Olivos.