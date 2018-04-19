Corona del Mar Leads Power-Packed Field in Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions

Boys Volleyball

A potent Corona del Mar team, led by high-flying opposite hitter and UCLA-bound Tyler Kobrine, is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s Santa Barbara High / Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions.

The 16-team tournament, featuring some of the top boys volleyball teams in the state, starts Friday at 11 a.m. at J.R. Richards Gym. The semifinals are Saturday at 10:45 a.m., and the championship is at 6:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos are both entered in the power-packed field. The host Dons open against traditionally strong San Jose Bellarmine Prep at 2:30 p.m., while San Marcos takes on perennial L.A. City Section power Palisades at 12:45 p.m.

Palisades is led by brothers Marcus and Miles Partain. Their father, Peter, was a star basketball player for Westmont College from 1987-1990.

Corona del Mar comes into the tournament as the No. 4-ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 1. The Sea Kings have several NCAA Division 1 recruits on their roster, led by the 6-foot-5 Kobrine.

Mira Costa, the No. 6 team in Southern Section Division 1, is the No. 2 seed, Central Section power Buchanan of Fresno is No. 3 and Newbury Park the fourth seed.

Mira Costa is coached by AVP beach player and Westmont alum Avery Drost.

Newbury Park has a 6-10 middle in Mac Cavanah and a talented freshman outside hitter in Luke Benson. The Panthers are ranked 10th in Division 1.

The other teams in the field include Royal, Quartz Hill (No. 5 in Division 2), Burbank-Burroughs, West Ranch, Simi Valley, Westlake, Saint Francis of Mountain View and Crescenta Valley.

