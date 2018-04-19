Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:46 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Corona del Mar Leads Power-Packed Field in Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 19, 2018 | 12:28 p.m.

A potent Corona del Mar team, led by high-flying opposite hitter and UCLA-bound Tyler Kobrine, is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s Santa Barbara High / Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions.

The 16-team tournament, featuring some of the top boys volleyball teams in the state, starts Friday at 11 a.m. at J.R. Richards Gym. The semifinals are Saturday at 10:45 a.m., and the championship is at 6:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos are both entered in the power-packed field. The host Dons open against traditionally strong San Jose Bellarmine Prep at 2:30 p.m., while San Marcos takes on perennial L.A. City Section power Palisades at 12:45 p.m.

Palisades is led by brothers Marcus and Miles Partain. Their father, Peter, was a star basketball player for Westmont College from 1987-1990.

Corona del Mar comes into the tournament as the No. 4-ranked team in CIF-Southern Section Division 1. The Sea Kings have several NCAA Division 1 recruits on their roster, led by the 6-foot-5 Kobrine.

Mira Costa, the No. 6 team in Southern Section Division 1, is the No. 2 seed, Central Section power Buchanan of Fresno is No. 3 and Newbury Park the fourth seed.

Mira Costa is coached by AVP beach player and Westmont alum Avery Drost. 

Newbury Park has a 6-10 middle in Mac Cavanah and a talented freshman outside hitter in Luke Benson. The Panthers are ranked 10th in Division 1.

The other teams in the field include Royal, Quartz Hill (No. 5 in Division 2), Burbank-Burroughs, West Ranch, Simi Valley, Westlake, Saint Francis of Mountain View and Crescenta Valley.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

