Corona del Mar Wins Karch Kiraly TOC; Santa Barbara Beats San Marcos for Consolation Title

Boys Volleyball

Top-seeded Corona del Mar captured the Santa Barbara High / Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions with a four-set victory over third-seeded Buchanan on Saturday night.

The Sea Kings were led by tournament MVP and UCLA-bound Kevin Kobrine.

Host Santa Barbara finished 3-1 in the tournament. On Saturday, the Dons defeated Saint Francis of Mountain View in three games and defeated San Marcos in four (25-23, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20) to claim the consolation championship.

Coach Chad Arneson said setter Dane Westwick improved in each match and Aiden Douglas was a force in the middle.

"When we run the middles more, we become a tough team to beat," said Arneson.

He cited the defense of Matt Suh, John Henry-Kronen and Chase Nelson against San Marcos.

Will Rottman led the Santa Barbara attack with 23 kills and Sam Meister produced eight kills.

"No one could stop him on the opposite position," said Arneson of the freshman Meister.

Douglas added six kills against the Royals.

San Marcos coach Kyle Benskin praised the defense of Andrew Giller and the setting of Tanner Stevens.

The Royals defeated Quartz Hill in their morning match before playing Santa Barbara.

"We played some great volleyball against some excellent teams," said Benskin.

Palisades defeated Westlake for third place and Mira Costa topped West Ranch for fifth.



All-Tournament Selections



MVP Kevin Kobrine (Corona del Mar)

All-Tournament Team

Tyler Flood, Brandon Hicks (CdM)

Kyle Merchen, Nolan Zaayer (Buchanan)

Miles Partain, Akhil Tangutur (Palisades)

Blake Crisp, Devon Johnson (Westlake

Dane Johnson, Jack Walmer (Mira Costa)

Tyson Drake, Griffin Peters (West Ranch)

Diego Rosal (Burroughs)

Brett Allen (Bellarmine Prep)

Will Rottman (Santa Barbara)

Andrew Giller (San Marcos