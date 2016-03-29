Coroner: Doctor, Wife, Daughter Died of Gunshots to Head

Gunshot wounds to the head caused the deaths of a prominent Santa Barbara doctor and his family last week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

All three — Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han, 57; his wife, Huijie “Jennie” Yu, 29; and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily Han — are believed to be homicide victims, the department said in a brief statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Their bodies were discovered March 24 in their upscale home at 4640 Greenhill Way, between Goleta and Santa Barbara.

"In all three cases, the manner of death was determined to be homicide, and the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head," the Sheriff's Department said. "The investigation is continuing and further details of the investigation will not be released at this time."

The alleged killer, Pierre F. Haobsh, 26, of Oceanside — believed to be a business associated of Han — appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court Tuesday for arraignment on three counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the killings.

He could face the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.

The arraignment hearing was postponed until April 12.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.