Coroner: Ex-Pro Surfer Chris Brown Fell Off Cliff, Drowned While High on Meth

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 6, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Former professional surfer Chris Brown was high on methamphetamine last month when he fell from the cliffs above Hendry’s Beach and died, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

An autopsy revealed that Brown, 48, a local sea urchin diver, passed away in the surf after suffering major injuries in the fall, said police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

“It was determined that Brown died as a result of drowning due to blunt force injuries, which were caused by the decedent’s descent from height to the rocky surf line below,” Wagner said. “Other significant conditions include acute methamphetamine intoxication.”

Wagner added, “According to the investigation and toxicology reports, the decedent was under the influence of a high level of methamphetamine when he descended from a cliff to a rocky surf line below.

“He sustained blunt force injuries that were significant enough that he was unable to remove himself from the surf line and drowned as a result.”

The exact manner of death has been certified as “undetermined” by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau, Wagner said, adding that there was no indication of foul play.

A memorial service for Brown will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara. 

A “message of hope” will be offered by Britt Merrick, and Dave Brown will deliver the eulogy.

Following the memorial service, a paddle out will be held at the end of the sandpit at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

