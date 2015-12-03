Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead at Santa Barbara Harbor

Advice

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was pulled from the water at the Santa Barbara Harbor last week.

The victim was identified as Michael Alan Woodard, 42, of Santa Barbara, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 25 to a report of a possible water rescue near the wharf, according to Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

They met up with Harbor Patrol personnel, who already had pulled the man from the water and brought him to the boat launch area, De Ponce said.

AMR paramedics made a medical assessment and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man fell from Stearns Wharf sometime in the early morning hours, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Todd Johnson.

Video obtained by police shows the man walking onto the pier in the darkness, Johnson said, adding that city workers discovered him in the water.

Determination of cause of death was pending toxicology tests, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.