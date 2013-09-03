Coroner’s Office Identifies Man Who Fell Through Skylight at Goleta Business

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office has identified a 53-year-old Southern California man as the worker who died when he fell through a skylight at a Goleta business last week.

Oscar Rivera of Castaic died in the incident, which occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Friday at Moog Inc. in the 7400 block of Hollister Avenue, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Rivera was described as an independent contractor who had reportedly signed on for a two-week job painting the business, which designs and supplies aircraft and related accessories, when he fell through the skylight.

Hoover said Rivera was dead when sheriff’s deputies, Santa Barbara County fire personnel and paramedics arrived.

She would not release any other information, including the name of Rivera’s employer.

Moog staff declined to comment Tuesday, explaining that the work had been sub-contracted by the property owner.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the death, along with the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA.

Peter Melton, a Cal/OSHA spokesman, said Rivera reportedly fell 25 to 30 feet through a skylight into Moog, which was closed at the time of the incident.

“Cal/OSHA will be inspecting, and we’ll know more information eventually,” Melton said, adding that Cal/OSHA will complete its own investigation within six months, possibly sooner.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.