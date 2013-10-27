Coroner Investigating Death of UCSB Student in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a UCSB student that was reported in Isla Vista over the weekend.

Sheriff's deputies responded at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday "to a call of an unresponsive subject at a residence in Isla Vista," said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

"The individual was deceased when sheriff's deputies arrived," she added.

Details about the victim and the location of the residence were not released Sunday night.

However, on Monday Hoover identified the victim as Brandon Colin Schmidt, 22, of Alameda County.

Schmidt was a UCSB student, and was found unresponsive by a roommate in his apartment located in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, Hoover said.

"His death is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office, and the cause and manner of death will not be determined until toxicology results are back in four to six weeks," Hoover said.

