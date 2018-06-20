Coroner Investigating Death of Oil-field Worker

The death of an oil-field worker near Los Alamos over the weekend is being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Roberto Garcia, 36, of Bakersfield was killed at about 3 p.m. Saturday in an accident on a oil rig located near Cat Canyon Road and Old Rig Road, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

"The victim … was fatally injured when a platform extension fell," Hoover said. "He was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived."

The death is being investigated sheriff-coroner personnel as an accident, Hoover said.

