Body Found in Motel Bathtub Possible Suicide

Santa Barbara County Coroner's investigators were called to a State Street motel Monday afternoon after a woman's body was found in a bathtub, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to Motel 6 at 3505 State St., where an "unresponsive person was found in the bathtub," Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

It was determined that the woman had died, Harwood said, and coroner's personnel were called in.

The situation remained under investigation, but Harwood said it appears the woman may have taken her own life.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.