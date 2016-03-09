Coroner Releases Name of Man Found Dead in Santa Barbara Harbor

A man found dead in the Santa Barbara Harbor last month has been identified as 66-year-old Daniel Espinoza, according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

The Santa Barbara man was found floating in the harbor on the morning of Feb. 25, and two passersby pulled the body from the water, police said at the time.

Espinoza died of drowning, and the case is not considered suspicious, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

