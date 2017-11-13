Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Coroner Releases Name of Santa Maria Man Killed in Highway 154 Wreck

Ricky Lawrence Long, 62, was declared dead at the scene of rollover crash near Santa Barbara

Ricky Lawrence Long, 62, of Santa Maria was fatally injured late Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. His name was released Monday by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office. Click to view larger
Ricky Lawrence Long, 62, of Santa Maria was fatally injured late Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. His name was released Monday by the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office. (Bird's Eye View SB photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 13, 2017 | 4:32 p.m.

Authorities have released the name of a Santa Maria man who was killed late Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.

Ricky Lawrence Long, 62, died in the accident, which occurred at about 4:45 p.m., a half-mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road and just above the Salvar Road overpass, according Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Long, who was driving the 2000 Honda Civic that overturned, was declared dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Honda was traveling eastbound near Salvar Road — known by locals as “the overpass to nowhere” — when it swerved across the center of the highway, then veered back and ran off the road, the CHP said.

The Honda subseqeuntly overturned as it re-entered the roadway.

A passenger in the vehicle, Amber Cave, 31, of Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the CHP.

The highway was closed for about three hours after the crash, forcing detours and causing major traffic tie-ups in neighborhoods north of Cathedral Oaks Road.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

