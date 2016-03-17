Coroner Releases Name of Woman Killed in Highway 101 Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Simi Valley woman who was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Montecito.

The wreck occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the San Ysidro Road entrance ramp across from the Miramar Hotel property, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was Catherine Louise Riesen, 73, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office.

A Honda Accord was traveling south at about 65 mph when it drifted off the roadway and slammed into a palm tree in the landscaped area between Highway 101 and South Jameson Lane, Montecito Fire Battalion Chief Todd Edwards told Noozhawk.

An elderly couple was in the vehicle, Edwards said, and both suffered major injuries.

Riesen was in the front seat of the vehicle, and was declared dead at the scene.

The 75-year-old male driver, also from Simi Valley, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Both had to be extricated from the vehicle, which caught fire after the crash.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.

