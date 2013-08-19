Corporate Mentor Rosalinda O’Neill Expands Practice to Santa Barbara

Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

By Jennifer Goddard for CEO LifeMentor Inc. | August 19, 2013 | 12:21 p.m.

CEO LifeMentor Inc. has opened a new office in downtown Santa Barbara, expanding its presence along the South Coast, according to founder and president Rosalinda O’Neill.

Rosalinda O'Neill
Rosalinda O’Neill

The new address is 735 State St., Suite 432, and the phone number is 805.308.9662.

With the new Santa Barbara location, O’Neill is expanding her popular “Men’s Life & You Matter” groups, which originated in her Calabasas office.

Beginning Oct. 10, the Santa Barbara men’s group will meet the second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 735 State St. in the sixth floor conference room.  Her new Calabasas men’s group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 17 at 23622 Calabasas Road, Suite 102 on the third Tuesday of the month.

Interested participants are asked to email [email protected] or call 818.222.5469 or 805.308.9662.

A high-profile face and personality in the business community, O’Neill builds dependable, profitable leadership, and more successful companies and lives. She is a licensed marriage and family therapist and a corporate-trained licensed psychotherapist.

Some of her publications are Success Intelligence and Success & Life QUICKSAND: Secret Rules to Win at Life and a contributing author credit in Roadmap to Success by world-renowned business experts Ken Blanchard and Stephen Covey.

Her educational background includes a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Miami and a master's in counseling psychology from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing CEO LifeMentor Inc.

