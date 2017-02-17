Corporate Philanthropy: Let the Games Begin

The Towbes Group is encouraging employees to leave their desks and hit the turf for some fun competition with local Special Olympics athletes in Give-a-Palooza 2.0, supporting Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

The competition and post-games celebration will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Cabrillo Park, 6601 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Now in its second year, The Towbes Group created Give-a-Palooza as an opportunity for local companies to financially support Special Olympics of Santa Barbara.

Employees from the following local businesses are in it to win with their Special Olympics team mates: Curvature, Deckers Brands, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group, Santa Barbara Zoo, Sansum Clinic, Cox Communications, and Bacara Resort.

“Community is a core value of The Towbes Group culture, so we are always looking for ways to make a positive social impact on the communities we serve,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of The Towbes Group.

“And if that support involves a fun afternoon with our employees and other Santa Barbara companies, where we bring money and awareness to a nonprofit’s work, what could be better? We are ecstatic to see this event grow and become a staple of Santa Barbara County,” Zimmerman said.

Spectators are welcome to watch the action. There will be basketball, corn hole, bocce ball, volleyball and jumbo ball soccer.

Rusty’s Pizza and Captain Fatty’s Beer will provide refreshments for sale starting at 5 p.m. The party also will feature events and food from sponsors: 805 Fitness, Hearts Therapeutic, ProYo Frozen Yogurt and Sol Wave Water.

To further support Special Olympics of Santa Barbara, $5 raffle tickets can be purchased at https://giveapalooza.rallyup.com/raffle-17. Up to $5,000 in raffle prizes include:

Deckers Brand Showcase shopping spree; Curvature Deluxe Santa Barbara Beach Day; Sansum Clinic dining-out package including Ca’Dario, The Lark, Lucky’s, Tre Lune and Bouchon; Santa Barbara Zoo behind-the-scenes VIP tour; and Canary Hotel experience.

Also, Montecito Bank & Trust date-night package with wine and local dining certificates; Bacara Resort & Spa evening getaway; Santa Barbara Hotel and Santa Barbara Bowl package; and a two-night luxury stay at Franciscan Inn.

— Sam Carey for The Towbes Group.