Corporate Playdates Let Kids and Adults Be Kids

At the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC), it is a priority that kids are allowed to be kids. And, through the club's Corporate Playdates program, adults can have an opportunity to be kids again.

UBGC recently welcomed Leadership Santa Barbara to challenge the youngsters in a game of dodgeball, go head-to-head in rock band, and share what their dream job was as a kid.

“After working for the United Boys & Girls Clubs for three years, I learned to value and live by the mission," said Carla Leal, past vice president of development at UBGC, who now works for Cox Communications.

"In my new role at Cox Communications, I still strive to share this impact with as many community members as possible," she said. "Corporate Play Dates provide a unique opportunity to experience the clubs through the eyes of a child; and as an adult, this is priceless.”

UBGC members are paired with one adult for several activities. It’s a chance for members to show their mentor for the day what being a part of the club is all about, UBGC said.

“This is such a great way for companies to have a team-building experience while making a difference in our members’ lives," said Michael Baker, UBGC CEO. "I just love watching adults become children again all through the art of play.”

Companies interested in learning more about corporate playdates can email Baker at [email protected]

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves some 2,900 children and their families in Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and one residential camp in Santa Ynez Valley. Of its members, 427 have attended a club 105-plus days this calendar year, UBGC reports.

UBGC said its programs encourage academic success; build good character and leadership; and teach healthy lifestyles.

For more about United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Erynn Wanek for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.