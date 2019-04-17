Corporate Responsibility and Scaling a Business: A Community Conversation with Regional CEOs

As businesses continue to emerge as important players in addressing today’s planetary challenges, companies along California’s south-central coast have risen to meet this need.

On Tuesday, April 23, the public is invited to an intimate conversation with the CEOs of four regional brands to discuss corporate responsibility and scaling a business while holding true to triple bottom line principles of people, planet and profit.

All panelists are members of 1% for the Planet, requiring their companies to donate 1% of annual gross revenue to conservation causes. Business owners, entrepreneurs, and the community at large are invited to attend.

The free event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Sandbox, 414 Olive St. in Santa Barbara. It will include a panel discussion, networking, a rafle, food and drinks. Local business leaders and the public are invited.

The panelists will discuss what it means to run a successful company in today’s ever-changing business climate while considering today’s many environmental challenges. Topics to be discussed include successful sustainability strategies, values-based decision making, community engagement, maintaining a healthy work-life balance and more.

The panelists will include Caroline Duell, CEO/founder of All Good in Morro Bay, Jack Dyer, CEO/founder of Topa Topa Brewing Co. in Ventura, Vina Lustado, CEO/founder of SOL HAUS Design in Ojai, Gordon Seabury and CEO/founder of Toad & Co. in Santa Barbara with moderator Eric Cardenas of LOACOM in Santa Barbara.

Drinks will be available for purchase from Topa Topa Brewing Co., with drink proceeds benefiting 1% for the Planet. Nimita’s Cuisine will offer food for sale for attendees. Anyone bringing their own cup will be given a free raffle ticket upon entry. Raffle items donated by 1% for the Planet members.

This event is made possible with support from 1% for the Planet, LOACOM, Topa Topa Brewing Co., Toad & Co., All Good, The Glass Man Window Washing Co., Green Projects Consulting and Sandbox SB.

— Eric Cardenas represents 1% for the Planet.