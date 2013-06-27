Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Corrine Barroso Joins AmeriFlex Financial Services of Santa Barbara

By Bibi Taylor for AmeriFlex | June 27, 2013 | 2:59 p.m.

Barroso
Corrine Barroso

Santa Barbara-based AmeriFlex Financial Services has announced its newest team member, Corrine Barroso.

Barroso is a graduate of San Diego State University,where she earned a bachelor’s in business administration-finance with an emphasis in financial services. She received a master’s degree of business administration in finance from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Marketing its silver anniversary this year, AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial planning and wealth management firm based in Santa Barbara since 1988. The company provides financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individual investors.

Barroso brings more than eight years of experience in the financial services industry to the position of wealth manager at AmeriFlex.

“Her investment knowledge and expertise in financial planning and client relationship management will help AmeriFlex continue to deliver a platinum level of service to clients,” said Bibi Taylor, AmeriFlex wealth manager. “In addition, she is integral to the team focusing on the financial needs of women and the launch of the new Woman Investor program.”

AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial planning and wealth management firm based in Santa Barbara. Its team of professionals has provided financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individual investors since 1988. Click here for more information.

— Bibi Taylor represents AmeriFlex Financial Services.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 