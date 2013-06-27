Corrine Barroso Joins AmeriFlex Financial Services of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara-based AmeriFlex Financial Services has announced its newest team member, Corrine Barroso.

Barroso is a graduate of San Diego State University,where she earned a bachelor’s in business administration-finance with an emphasis in financial services. She received a master’s degree of business administration in finance from California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Marketing its silver anniversary this year, AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial planning and wealth management firm based in Santa Barbara since 1988. The company provides financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individual investors.

Barroso brings more than eight years of experience in the financial services industry to the position of wealth manager at AmeriFlex.

“Her investment knowledge and expertise in financial planning and client relationship management will help AmeriFlex continue to deliver a platinum level of service to clients,” said Bibi Taylor, AmeriFlex wealth manager. “In addition, she is integral to the team focusing on the financial needs of women and the launch of the new Woman Investor program.”

AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial planning and wealth management firm based in Santa Barbara. Its team of professionals has provided financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individual investors since 1988. Click here for more information.

— Bibi Taylor represents AmeriFlex Financial Services.