Cortis Loukes, Angel Pacheco Join SurfMedia Communications

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce Cortis Loukes as its digital marketing director and Angel Pacheco as a new account executive.

Loukes brings a strong background in online marketing, social media strategy, web design and content creation to SurfMedia Communications.

Prior to joining the SurfMedia team, Loukes worked to develop a state of the art digital marketing curriculum at Brensten Education in Milwaukee, Wis.

Loukes has provided digital strategy for business and organizations in the entertainment, nonprofit, consumer and technology industries to implement high standards of content creation, user experience, storytelling and branding that are necessary to succeed in today's competitive digital landscape.

A native of Bangor, Maine, he graduated from Emory and Henry College in Virginia with a degree in mass communications. He also studied in China, England and at the U.S. Military Academy (West Point).

Pacheco brings an impressive background in reporting, story development and writing to SurfMedia Communications.

Pacheco worked as a staff writer for the Santa Barbara News-Press for seven years, covering everything from the devastating Tea Fire in southern Santa Barbara County to court cases that drew national attention, such as the trial of Jesse James Hollywood.

Pacheco received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from California Polytechnic State University. While studying at Cal Poly, Pacheco also studied journalism and served as a copy editor and reporter for the Mustang Daily student newspaper.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.

— Amy Bernstein is a public relations associate for SurfMedia Communications.