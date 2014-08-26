Corvette Totaled in Crash That Sends Man to Hospital

Accident occurred on Cliff Drive near Hendry's Beach, according to Santa Barbara police

One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday night in a crash near Hendry's Beach that totaled a late-model Corvette, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Cliff Drive, said police Sgt. Aaron Baker.

"The Corvette was coming out of Hope Ranch, heading toward Hendry's, and went over a guardrail and ended up in the bushes just above the parking lot," Baker said.

A male passenger sustained minor injuries, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Baker said.

He added that the male driver, whose name was not released, was not hurt.

Baker said the vehicle, a 2011 model, was worth $90,000 to $100,000, and was totaled.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash, he said.

