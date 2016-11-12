Cory Blau Paces Red-Hot Westmont

Cory Blau knocked down 6 of 8 three-pointers and scored 24 points, leading Westmont to a 106-84 men’s basketball victory over Arizona’s Embry-Riddle University on Saturday at the The Master’s in Santa Claria.
Blau, who shot 8 of 11 overall from the floor, led five Warriors in double figures. Sean McDonnell scored 18 points, Gerry Karczewski 15, Sean Harman 11 and Max Hudgins 10.
Westmont (3-0) shot 60 percent in the first half (21-35) in roaring out to a 55-39 lead. For the game, the Warriors made 37 of 65 shots (57 percent), including 17 of 34 on threes.
Logan Skurdal scored 22 points to lead Embry-Riddle.