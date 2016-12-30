Cory Blau, Sean Harmon’s Hot Shooting Pace Westmont in Tom Byron Opener

College Basketball

Cory Blau tallied 18 points and Sean Harman added 16 as NAIA ninth-ranked Westmont Men's Basketball (12-1) posted a hard-fought 84-70 victory over Fraser Valley of British Columbia in the second game of the 41st annual Tom Byron Classic hosted at Westmont.



Harman did not miss a shot, going 6 for 6 from the field, including three from long range. He also made his only free throw attempt. Blau made 7 of 10 field goal attempts, including 4 of 5 beyond the arc.



Westmont took its largest first-half lead on back-to-back layups by freshman Gabe Shelmidine that gave the Warriors a 27-point margin (43-16) with just under five minutes remaining in the opening frame.



However, Fraser Valley put together a 16-6 run in the remainder of the first half to pull to within 17 (49-32) by halftime.

After play resumed, the Cascades continued to put pressure on the Warriors with a 17-7 run that made the score 56-49 with 15:16 remaining in regulation.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Harman turned the tide and by the time the second-half clock reached 8:23, Westmont was up by 25 points (76-51).

In the earlier game, Cal Maritime defeated Occidental 72-52.