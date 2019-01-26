Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 27 , 2019, 1:01 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Cory Chavers’ Hot Hitting Paces UCSB Volleyball Past No. 5 Loyola Chicago

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | January 26, 2019 | 10:00 p.m.

Senior outside hitter Corey Chavers continued his torrid stretch with 20 kills on Saturday night to lead the No. 10 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team to a 3-1 (23-25, 33-31, 25-16, 25-22) upset victory over No. 5 Loyola Chicago inside Rob Gym.

With 20 kills on a season-high .475 hitting percentage, Chavers is averaging 19 kills over his past four matches, all of which have been Gaucho wins.  

"This is a great win for our team," said head coach Rick McLaughlin. "We've trained well the past few weeks and have competed well against four Top-15 opponents. We look forward to facing a very good BYU team twice next week in Rob Gym. Should be a battle."

After dropping the first to the Ramblers (6-2) in close fashion, UCSB (7-3) pulled out a crucial second set, 33-31, to avoid going down 2-0 and instead, rallied for the four-set win. The Gauchos hit .304 (50-16-112) to Loyola Chicago's .260 (54-22-123) percentage and now have four straight games hitting above .300 during the current win streak.

In the marathon second set, both teams spoiled four match point opportunities until Chavers came through with a kill to seal the game and tie the score at 1-1.

With all the momentum on their side, UCSB rolled out to a big lead in the third set and held the Ramblers, who hit just -.038 (7-8-26), from any comeback attempt. Randy DeWeese was phenomenal yet again from the service line, putting together back-to-back aces for the second straight night, and sparking a big 10-3 run from the Gauchos in the third.

Midway through the fourth set, with the score tied 14-14, Chavers took over with three kills in a matter of four plays to put UCSB ahead 17-15. Loyola Chicago climbed back to tie the score at 20-20, but Ryan Wilcox, along with Brandon Hicks and Keenan Sanders, teamed up for back-to-back blocks to give the Gauchos the separation they needed for the win.

DeWeese had another strong all-around night and set a new career-high with 14 digs to go along with 33 assists and four blocks for the double-double. Wilcox notched a career-high of his own with 14 kills while Haotian Xiaand Hicks added six apiece. Hicks also led the team with five total blocks and Hayden Boehle added 12 digs and eight assists.

The Gauchos continue their home stand with back-to-back matches against BYU next Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Rob

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 