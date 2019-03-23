Cory Dawson Hurls Shutout to Give Westmont Split Against Vanguard

Baseball

A stellar pitching performance by Cory Dawson helped NAIA third-ranked Westmont Baseball rebound from a 7-4 loss in the first game of a doubleheader with Vanguard to take the second game 2-0 at Russ Carr Field on Friday.

Dawson (6-1) pitched six inning of the seven-inning game, allowing just three hits while striking out five. As a result of the shutout performance, Dawson dropped his season earned run average to 2.78.

"It was an outstanding outing by Corey," said Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz. "Coming off a tough loss in game one, our team needed a guy to come out and give them every opportunity to win the game. That's who Corey Dawson was today. I was excited to see the fight he had in him."

The Warriors improved to 23-4, 10-4 in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Vanguard is 20-10, 9-5.

Bailey Reid pitched the seventh inning, facing four batters and recording four strikeouts. The extra strikeout was necessitated after a discussion by the umpires resulted in Caleb Squire occupying first base due to a dropped-third-strike ruling. Reid, unfazed by the decision, simply struck out Grady Connor to end the game and record his eighth save of the season.

"Bailey was locked in and commanded all of his pitches," said Ruiz. "The pitching staff in game two took the team on their backs and carried us to a victory."

In the top of the fourth, Vanguard nearly scored the game's first run. With two away and men on first and second, Julio Rivera singled to center field. Joe Johnson, who was on second, rounded third and raced for home. However, Westmont's Bryce Morison fielded the ball and fired a laser to catcher Tyler Roper at home. Despite a collusion at the plate, Roper applied the tag to Johnson, ending the inning and the threat.

"It was a great play by Bryce," said Ruiz. "He has been a consistent outfielder for us and is a guy who can keep the ball on a straight line. I also commend Roper who was taken out at the plate but held on to the ball to secure the out. It was a big play and can't be overlooked in a two-run ball game."

An exuberant Warrior team scored its two runs in the bottom half of the inning. After shortstop Taylor Bush produced a lead-off single, third baseman Luke Coffey laid a bunt single down the third-base line, advancing Bush to second. Both runners advanced one base when Morison worked a seven-pitch walk.

With the bases loaded, first baseman Travis Vander Molen walked on eight pitches to force in Bush for the first run. Two outs later, left fielder Nick Sablock walked on six pitches to bring home Coffey.

In the first game, Vanguard scored five times in the first inning to secure a lead they never relinquished. Westmont took one run back in the bottom-half of the first on an infield RBI-single by Coffey drove in Taylor Garcia.

In the third inning, Westmont added three more to pull with one run (5-4). Leading off, Roper was hit by a pitch and replaced at first by courtesy runner Paul Mezurashi. After Bush singled to center, Coffey reached courtesy of an error on a sacrifice bunt, thereby loading the bases.

Morison drove in the first run with a single to left, keeping the bases loaded. Nick Sablock then hit a ground ball to first that was fielded by Johnson. Johnson stepped on the bag to retire Sablock, then threw to the plate in an effort to prevent Bush from scoring. However, the throw was in the dirt and got away from Rivera the catcher. Not only did Bush scored, but Coffey streaked home from third to record another run. That, however, would be the end of the scoring for the Warriors.

Vanguard added a run in the fourth on a home run by Landon Riker and another in the sixth when Riker doubled in Elijah Weeks.

Grant Gardner took the loss for the Warriors, his first of the season against six wins. Gardner pitched five and one-third innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits.

The same two team will meet up for another doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m.