Costume Historian to Discuss Fabric of Haute Couture

Fashion historian Shelly Foote will present an informal gallery talk on the exhibit In Style: Costumes from the Collection, 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 28 at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Foote will talk about how garments in the museum's collections relate to garments in high-style magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Vogue and L'Officiel.

She will describe the process of object selection for exhibitions and will demonstrate how mannequins are prepared for the display of historic costume.

A Ventura native, Foote is a recognized expert and lecturer on costume history. Her 30-year career with The National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution included supervision and development of its 1700-1920 costume collection.

As assistant chair of social history, she was responsible for collections, including more than 250,000 objects. Foote volunteers her skills in the Museum of Ventura County’s collections area and is chair of the museum’s accessions committee.

Entry to Foote’s lecture is part of the museum’s general admission and is presented in conjunction with the current exhibit, In High Style: The Photography of Neal Barr. For information, visit venturamuseum.org or call 653-0323.

The Museum of Ventura County preserves and interprets the art, history and culture of Ventura County, the Channel Islands and surrounding region through its collections, exhibits, educational programs, publications and research library.

The museum is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

— Elena Brokaw for Museum of Ventura County.