Cardiologist Explores Treatment Link Between Stroke, Heart Disease

Cottage Health's next Meet the Doctor event will feature interventional cardiologist Dr. Joseph Aragon, who will discuss the latest treatment and procedures that can help reduce chances of a stroke due to a congenital heart defect or atrial fibrillation.

The free presentation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, and will be followed by questions from the audience.

Dr. Aragon is medical director of Structural Heart Disease and the Cardiac Cath Lab at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center is a regional destination for cardiovascular expertise and medical management of complex heart and vascular conditions. The center offers treatments for stroke as it relates to heart disease.

To register for the event, call: 1-844-51-HEART or visit www.CottageHealth.org/heartmtd.

For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.