When shoulder pain becomes unbearable, it can interfere with daily activities and prevent people from doing things they want to do.

Dr. Matthew Pifer, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, will be available to discuss treatment options for shoulder pain at a free event 5-6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway.



Dr. Pifer will talk about how to keep your shoulders healthy. He will discuss pain relief using non-operative treatments, and how to treat osteoarthritis with total shoulder arthroplasty.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be served.

Advance registration is required. Call 1-855-366-7246 or visit cottagehealth.org/orthomtd to register online.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.