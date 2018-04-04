Cottage Cardiac Rehab Program Recertified

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Cardiac Rehabilitation Program has received a three-year recertification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR).

By way of the certification, Cottage's cardiac rehabilitation program is recognized for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

The program is designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (such as heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) recover faster and improve their quality of life. The program includes exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

Cottage’s cardiac rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.

AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies.

Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors

“We want to congratulate our cardiac rehabilitation team, who dedicate themselves every day in service to our cardiac patients. We are so proud of our excellent clinicians,” said Carla Griffith, director of therapy services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. The program certification is valid for three years.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.