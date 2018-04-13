Cottage Celebrates Second Year of Heart Valve Procedure

The Cottage Heart and Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital recently celebrated with 26 former patients who have had their health restored after getting a heart valve replacement with TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement).

TAVR makes it possible to replace a heart valve without having to do open-heart surgery.

“Our first TAVR was performed in September 2015, and since then we have helped 160 patients with this procedure,” Lisa Moore, vice president of clinical services at Cottage Health, said during her welcome remarks at the event.

She said patients have reported feeling better and more energetic since having the TAVR procedure.

“It has certainly worked well for me. I take walks every day, I’m able to drive and I feel great,” said 94-year-old Robert Moran, who was one of the first TAVR patients at Cottage.

Prior to TAVR, Moran was among the more than 1.5 million people nationwide who suffer from aortic stenosis, a serious medical condition where the aortic valve begins to narrow, reducing blood flow from the aorta to the rest of the body.

This can cause shortness of breath, dizziness and heart failure. The standard treatment is an aortic valve replacement. However, many patients, especially the elderly, are not able to have open-heart surgery due to the risk of complications.

TAVR involves a collapsible aortic heart valve that is inserted into the body via a catheter through the leg, and threaded up to the heart. The breakthrough technology means a surgical incision through the chest is not needed.

“We’ve had extraordinary success with this program,” Dr. Joseph Aragon, interventional cardiologist on the TAVR team and medical director of the Structural Heart Program, said at the event.

“We could not have done it without all of you. Thank you for letting us take care of you. It’s an honor that inspires us every day,” he said.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.