Cottage Center for Orthopedics Offering Free Joint Pain Seminar

When shoulder pain becomes unbearable it can interfere with daily activities and prevent people from doing the things they love.

Dr. Matthew Pifer, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics, will be on hand to answer your questions at a “Meet the Doctor” on July 31 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Learn how to keep your shoulders healthy and get informed on everything from pain relief to fixing shoulders nonoperatively.

The free event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31 in Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St.

Advance registration is required for this free event. Click here to register online, or call 1.855.366.7246.