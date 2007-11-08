Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Cottage Children’s Hospital Receives 1,000 Beanie Babies

Ty Warner and Congregation B'nai B'rith teamed up to donate boxes full of the plush toys.

By Staff Report | November 8, 2007 | 10:29 a.m.

{mosimage}

Cottage Children’s Hospital is the recipient of 1,000 Beanie Babies, donated by Ty Inc. , the company owned by local resident and businessman Ty Warner.

The plush toys are meant to comfort the ailing children, many of whom have to travel with their families and over a great distance, oftentimes leaving their own toys behind.

The donation was part of Congregation B’nai B’rith’s  Mitzvah Day 2007. Mitzvah means “good deed” in Hebrew; the day is dedicated to performing good deeds in the community.

B’nai B’rith also contributed five wooden toy boxes to Cottage Hospital. The “treasure chests” are decorated in an ocean theme to match the motif of the pediatric department. The boxes, equipped with wheels, latches and rope are meant to be kid friendly and will hold the Beanie Babies.

“It was a privilege being part of this event and seeing some of the brave young patients who will benefit from the wonderful services of Cottage Hospital and Ty Warner donations,” said Mike Stein, senior vice president of finance for Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts. He presented the 1,000 Beanie Babies to the hospital in September. This is the second time the company has donated the toys to the hospital.

“It is our hope that these Beanie Babies will provide some joy to recovering children.”

