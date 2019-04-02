Cottage Children’s Medical Center Helps Eli Get Cancer-Free

Eli suffered from excruciating abdominal pain and was admitted to Cottage Children’s Medical Center where he was diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer. He underwent surgery to remove a two-pound tumor.
After seven months of chemotherapy, Eli is now cancer-free. He’s back to school, back to playing four-square and wall ball, and back to being himself.
Cottage Children’s Medical Center cares for more than 14,000 children a year in the Acute Pediatrics Unit, Haselton Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, Pediatric Trauma Center and eight specialized outpatient clinics.
