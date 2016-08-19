Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Children’s Medical Center Opens New Grotenhuis Multispecialty Pediatric Clinics in Goleta

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | August 19, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Cottage Children’s Medical Center recently opened the new Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics on Hollister Ave. The facility is housed on the second floor of the new medical office building at the corner of Hollister and Patterson avenues, next door to the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The 10,000-square-foot space brings together in one building the clinics for these pediatric subspecialties: gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, endocrinology, rheumatology, pulmonology, nephrology and high-risk infant follow-up.

Previously, these clinics had been housed in several different locations in Santa Barbara. Placing these pediatric subspecialties in one location adds convenience to the high level of care patients receive.

Ten-year-old Darianna Leon, the first patient at the new clinic location, participated in the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new facility on Aug. 2, 2016.

“This new facility will greatly enhance our ability to care for children with specialized needs and will allow us to promote the care of the ‘whole child’ in a setting that is both efficient and therapeutic,” said Dr. Steven C. Barkley, chief pediatric medical officer and medical director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cottage Children’s Medical Center based at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics, at 5333 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 805.879.4240.

Maria Zate is the manager of public relations for Cottage Health.

 
