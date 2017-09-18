Cottage Health’s Concussion Clinic Experts Talk Symptoms, Treatment at Santa Barbara Panel

Cottage Health's Children's Medical Center Concussion Clinic offers services to youth athletes in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties at no charge

For coaches, athletes, teachers and parents monitoring complications of concussion, the guideline to follow is: “when in doubt, sit it out.”

That was the key message medical professionals delivered last week at a free panel discussion hosted by the Cottage Health Children’s Medical Center Concussion Clinic.

An estimated 1.7 million people sustain traumatic brain injury-related incidents annually in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A concussion or mild traumatic brain injury is defined as a complex disturbance of brain function, caused by a jolt or blow to the head, the National Injury Prevention Foundation states.

“What’s the difference between the brain and Jell-O?” Philip Delio, a neurologist with the Neurology Associates of Santa Barbara, asked more than 50 attendees gathered at the Ben Page Youth Center in Santa Barbara.

“The misconception people have about the brain is that it’s a semi-solid, rubbery and ridged structure. It’s actually the consistency of Jell-O.”

A concussion can cause emotional, physical, cognitive or sleep-related symptoms, including headaches, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, dizziness, sensitivity to light or noise, feeling sluggish, difficulty paying attention, memory problems or confusion, Delio said. The symptoms can last from several minutes to days, weeks or even months.

“We all take risks and do things that can involve head injuries,” Delio said.

Athletes often want to play sports through the pain, Delio said, and asking them to evaluate their injury is a misconception.

“Traditionally, with professional athletes, until recently, playing hurt was part of the deal,” Delio said.

“It’s our job as parents and coaches on the sideline to say, ‘let's make sure you are OK because it’s not worth it.’ You are asking someone who is potentially impaired to evaluate themselves.”

Delio emphasized how a concussion might impact children and adults differently.

“Kids’ brains are at a crucial stage of development,” Delio said. “If they are damaging neurons at that critical stage, we are worried it’s going to have a permanent, lasting injury.”

The best way to manage a concussion is to prevent it from occurring, and a helmet offers limited protection, Delio said.

The key to recovery from a concussion is both mental and physical rest, Cottage Concussion Clinic Melissa Grunt said.

“The most important thing is rest, especially in the first 24 to 48 hours,” Grunt said. “Research has shown that kids who rested too long, or kids that returned to activity too quickly, had more symptoms or worse cognitive performance.”

Grunt said patients need to be evaluated in a timely manner.

“We don’t want people waiting two days to see me,” Grunt said.

The Zack Lystedt Law mandates national return-to-play guidelines for youth athletes. Under the law, it prohibits a young athlete suspected of sustaining a concussion to return to practice or a game without a licensed health-care provider's written approval.

California state laws (AB 588 and AB 2127) require coaches and players at public and private schools to follow minimum concussion standards. The California Interscholastic Federation has also adopted the guidelines.

Players who may have a concussion can be referred to Cottage Children’s Medical Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Concussion Clinic.

Grants from the David & Leila Carpenter Foundation and UniHealth Foundation have provided the clinic to initially offer its services to athletes at no charge.

The clinic welcomes athletes from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 805.696.7909.

“Our goal is to ensure young athletes receive the appropriate level of care and that we continue to educate the community about how to identify and treat a head injury or concussion,” Grunt said.

“If we manage the injury correctly, a majority of athletes recover in a timely matter.”

