Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:07 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Cottage Doctor to Sign Copies of His Book, ‘Surviving Kidney Disease’

By Leslee Goodman for Dr. Michael Fisher | June 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Michael Fisher, Cottage Hospital’s co-medical director of acute dialysis since 1984, will sign copies of his book, Surviving Kidney Disease: True Stories of Love, Courage, Hope, and Heroism, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito’s Upper Village, 1470 East Valley Road.

“Nearly 30 million Americans suffer from some sort of progressive kidney disease, yet it’s a disease we don’t hear much about, nor do most of us think about our kidneys until they break down,” Dr. Fisher notes said.

“Diabetes is the No. 1 cause of kidney disease, and diabetes is of course very responsive to diet,” he said.

“Stress is another factor that takes a toll on our kidneys,” he said. “Chronic stress, now experienced in our society in epidemic proportions, can weaken the immune system over time, unmask latent diabetes and worsen hypertension, all leading to kidney disease and even kidney failure.

“Then patients have to submit to dialysis, or wait for a suitable kidney donation. That in itself can be debilitating — knowing that one’s life is beyond one’s control, dependent upon the generosity of a donor who might even be a stranger.”

Yet kidney disease is treatable and, in many cases, preventable, as Dr. Fisher’s book makes clear.

In addition to offering a primer on preventing and dealing with kidney disease, Dr. Fisher tells stories of people who overcame a variety of kidney ailments that at the time appeared insurmountable.

He said he was inspired to tell their stories because, collectively: “They are a metaphor for how the human spirit can soar when disaster of any type appears, whether it’s cancer, loss of a spouse or child, divorce — or catastrophic floods and wildfires, as our community has recently experienced.

“When there is hope and love, people have the capacity to rise above even the most daunting situations.”

Published this spring, Surviving Kidney Disease: True Stories of Love, Courage, Hope, and Heroism is unique in including several chapters in Spanish, as well as English, because Dr. Fisher wants to include Spanish-speakers in its lifesaving information.

The book has received positive reviews from readers and other healthcare practitioners.

Dr. Gabor Maté, author of When The Body Says No: Exploring the Stress/Disease Connection, wrote:

“Michael Fisher’s book is the work of a rare sort of specialist — a physician who treats not organs but human beings, who sees disease and health not in narrowly physiological terms but as manifestations of the mind/body unity long taught by ancient wisdom and eloquently proven by modern science.

“Written with a welcome combination of expertise, passion and humanity, this volume will be a valuable guide to living and thriving with kidney disease for patients, their families and their clinicians — indeed, for anyone interested in the prevention of renal disease.”

Lori Hartwell, founder and president of the Renal Support Network, said, “From his own serious illness, Dr. Michael Fisher emerged an inspiring communicator whose passion for patient care far exceeds the norm.

“This book captures not only the hope, grit and courage it takes to overcome kidney disease, but illuminates a path to prevention and wellness that can help forestall or prevent a range of infirmities. I strongly recommend it for patients and caregivers alike.”

Surviving Kidney Disease: True Stories of Love, Courage, Hope, and Heroism is available at http://michaelfishermd.com/, and on Amazon.

Dr. Fisher received his medical degree from State Medical University of New York in Syracuse in 1968 and completed his nephrology fellowship at UCLA in 1972.

As co-medical director of acute dialysis at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital since 1984, he has conducted 131 teaching lectures at the hospital on topics that include management of malignant hypertension, renal management of toxic shock syndrome, and NSAID drug-induced renal failure.

Dr. Fisher describes two events that shaped his career. As a Peace Corps volunteer to Bolivia, he learned “how much we all have in common. People want to live healthy lives and they want the same for their loved ones.

“Most importantly, it was clear to me that having loved ones around during surgery or sickness was powerful medicine.”

Then, in 2013, Dr. Fisher was diagnosed with lung cancer. He writes, “Walking in the slippers of my patients allowed me to more fully understand the challenges they faced and the courage they found to overcome them.

“I realized that I had been in the presence of heroes, my patients, and I was determined to get well and to write a book to tell their remarkable stories as way of honoring them.

“My hope is that such a book will inspire all who face major life challenges to find their own inner fiery spirit and to succeed in overcoming adversity,” he said.

— Leslee Goodman for Dr. Michael Fisher.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 