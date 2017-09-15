Cottage Gives Tourniquet Kits to Aid Police in Medical Emergencies

Cottage Health is providing free tourniquet kits to local police officers to help them administer emergency aid before the arrival of medical first-responders.

The donation of 170 tourniquet kits, funded by private donations made to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation, will be presented at the Santa Barbara Police Department at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Dr. Stephen Kaminski, medical director of trauma services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will give the donation to SBPD Police Chief Lori Luhnow.

Earlier this year, clinical staff from Cottage provided training to 139 law-enforcement officers to educate them on basic bleeding control principles and tourniquet use, enabling them to provide immediate frontline aid until medical first responders are able to arrive.

The training materials are created and approved by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is a Level II Trauma Center, certified by the American College of Surgeons.

"We are very appreciative of the training our police officers have received from Cottage, and the donation of the tourniquets and holders. This will enable us to give people the care they need right away and can help us save lives," Luhnow said.

For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.