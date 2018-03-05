Cottage Names Behavioral Health Grant Recipients

For more than 20 years, Cottage Health has been offering grants to community-based organizations. The grants have provided more than $10 million in funding to improve the health of the community.

With community input collected in Cottage Health’s 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment and its Population Health listening tours last year, behavioral health was identified as an area of top priority need in the community.

An environmental scan of Santa Barbara County’s health and health-related nonprofits revealed opportunities to support organizations already doing important behavioral health work in the community.

Community partnership grants will be used for initiatives and collaborations that will improve access to behavioral health care and address barriers people have to using available behavioral health services, which include support for mental health, and substance-abuse prevention and treatment programs.

The grant program's goal is to generate a collective impact, building on services provided by individual organizations in the community by facilitating shared knowledge, collaborations and alignment of efforts for shared goals and outcomes.



The 2017-18 Behavioral Health Initiative Grant Recipients and Programs

Center for Successful Aging - CareLine Telephone Reassurance Program

Child Abuse Listening Mediation - Santa Barbara Resiliency Project

Doctors Without Walls- Santa Barbara Street Medicine - Behavioral Health Services for Unsheltered Populations

Family Service Agency - School-Based Mental Health (Expanded)

Mental Wellness Center - Youth Mental Wellness Coalition

Pacific Pride Foundation - Counseling for LGBTQ+/HIV Communities

Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation - Westside Health Collaborative

Santa Barbara County Education Office - Welcome Every Baby

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People - Santa Ynez Valley Aging Adult Behavioral Wellness Program



The 2017-18 Community Partnership Grants Behavioral Health initiative supports new partnerships and growth of existing programs in new settings such as schools and primary care provider clinics.

Cottage Health offers workshops for grantees to provide evaluation support and technical assistance, opportunities for peer-learning and an environment to foster collaboration toward shared goals to identify and meet underserved needs.



For more about Cottage Health’s Population Health program and Community Partnership Grants, visit cottagehealth.org/population-health.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.