Cottage Health Adds Less Invasive Cardiothoracic Robotic Surgery

With the recent arrival of Dr. Peter Baay to the Cottage Robotic Surgery Center, Cottage Health now offers minimally invasive cardiothoracic robotic surgery.

Since 2005, the robotic surgery team at Cottage has performed more than 2,000 robotic surgery procedures. The Cottage Robotic Surgery Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital features the state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi Surgical System.

Compared to traditional surgery, studies show that robotic-assisted surgery results in less blood loss, less pain and discomfort, and a faster recovery.

“The da Vinci Xi has made it easier to do robotic lobectomy, which is relatively new,” said Dr. Baay, a cardiothoracic surgeon. “Prior to using the robotic system, cardiothoracic surgery required larger incisions and longer stays in the hospital.”

Surgeons control every move of the da Vinci from a console. Looking into an eyepiece that provides 3-D high definition vision, the surgeon moves four robotic arms holding miniature instruments that can fit through small, dime-sized incisions.

The instruments have mechanical wrists that bend and rotate like a human wrist, but software minimizes hand tremors and disruption to surrounding tissues and organs while working in small spaces.

In addition to cardiothoracic surgery, Cottage offers robotic surgery for other procedures including general surgery, gynecology and urology.

The Cottage Robotic Surgery Center is the only facility in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to feature robotic oncology surgery and single-site gynecology surgery.

Using robotics, hysterectomy can be performed using a single incision through the belly button, which allows for virtually scar-less results.



To learn more about robotic surgery at Cottage, visit cottagehealth.org/robotic-surgery.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.