Cottage Health Appoints Brett Tande As Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Cottage Health has named Brett D. Tande as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The position was previously held by Joan Bricher, who retired this month after a 40-year career with Cottage.

Mr. Tande comes to Cottage Health after serving as Vice President of Finance and West Region Chief Financial Officer for Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in Chicago, IL.

In this position, he was the lead finance executive for Northwestern Medicine’s West Region.

His responsibilities included the financial leadership of two hospitals, a regional medical group, and various ambulatory services.

Prior to his role at Northwestern Medicine, Mr. Tande was Vice President and Treasurer for Cadence Health in Winfield, IL.

He also spent seven years in New York City with Morgan Stanley as the Executive Director in its Institutional Securities Division, working with not-for-profit health systems across the country.

Mr. Tande earned his Master in Business Administration at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Washington University in St. Louis, MO.

He and his wife, Alexis, have three children.

— Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.