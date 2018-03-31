Cottage Health Celebrates National Doctors’ Day

March 30 was National Doctors’ Day, a day to recognize physicians for their work and contributions to the communities they serve.

In addition, Cottage Health announced its Physicians of the Year Awards which recognize physicians on the medical staff for exemplary performance.

Every year, Cottage Health staff members are asked to submit nominations to the Physicians Reward and Recognition Team.

Award honorees are selected based upon the most nominations in four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices and efficient use of resources.

Recipients for the 2017 Physicians of the Year awards are:

Dr. Graham Hurvitz, orthopedic surgery, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2002

Dr. Brian Mack, anesthesiology, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2003

Dr. Barry Reeve, emergency medicine, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2015

Dr. Brett Wilson, emergency medicine, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, appointed in 2007

“These physicians have earned the admiration and nominations of Cottage staff through their commitment to providing excellence, integrity and compassion in the care of our patients,” said Dr. Ed Wroblewski, vice president of medical affairs/chief medical officer, Cottage Health.

“We congratulate them for their outstanding work,” he said.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.