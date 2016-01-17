Cottage Health Classes Aim to Break Tobacco Habit

Cottage Health offers help in breaking the tobacco habit in an intensive series of seven evening smoking cessation classes.

Held from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, 400 W. Pueblo St., these classes provide group support as well as a comprehensive approach to the problem of smoking.

The program emphasizes behavior changes as well as improvement in nutrition and self-esteem. Physicians and other health-care specialists will address class participants, and ex-smokers will relate their successes.

A $20 donation is suggested for materials. Free nicotine replacement therapy is available to individuals meeting income qualifications.

Class locations provided upon registration. Call toll-free, 1.855.247.9355 to register and for more information.

Click here for more help in quitting smoking through the California Smoker’s Helpline, or call 1.800.662.8887. Tobacco chewers can call 1.800.844.2439.