Cottage Health Employee Treks Through Mud to Get to Work

The deadly Montecito mudslides that began early Tuesday morning left behind massive boulders, debris, downed trees, destroyed homes and swept away cars, resulting in dangerous traveling conditions for everyone.

For Teresa Arenas-Lopez, getting from her Ventura home to her job in Santa Barbara is sometimes a trek, but doing it after a mudslide took nerve and determination.

A commute to work typically takes Arenas-Lopez around 30 minutes, with no traffic.

She woke up at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to an emergency flash-flood warning, and the department coordinator at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center put her scrubs on and drove her Jeep Cherokee north on Highway 101 so that she could make her 8:30 a.m. shift.

“I needed to go to work,” Arenas-Lopez told Noozhawk. “It was a dangerous drive, but I didn’t realize how bad it could have possibly been. OPS is my second family, they would do anything for me and so would I. We are there for each other in good times and bad times. We are an amazing department and we owe so much to our amazing director Bev Fernandez. We treat each one of our patients as if they were our family. This is one of the main reasons why I did everything possible to get to work on Tuesday."

She was focused on making it safely past the town of La Conchita in Ventura County.

Arenas-Lopez is facing her second encounter with mudslides while commuting to work.

During the 2005 La Conchita mudslide, Arenas-Lopez, who has lived in Ventura for 14 years, said she was the “only employee in her department to pass the area before the mud came down and the freeway was closed.”

When she reached Sheffield Drive on Tuesday, a stretch of Highway 101 was closed due to massive debris and mud following heavy rains.

Arenas-Lopez exited the highway and traveled on Jameson Lane, where a stranger stopped her and warned of impassable roads because of a nearby overflowing creek .

“I got back on to the freeway, and I figured it was the safest place to be if they reopen it,” Arenas-Lopez said. “I encountered some debris on the freeway, but I was able to pass it carefully.”

She decided to re-exit the 101 around 8:30 a.m., and parked her car on the dirt shoulder of Jameson Lane.

“Many people were doing the same thing,” Arenas-Lopez said.

Residents were offering Arenas-Lopez water, blankets or other necessities while she was parked on the road adjacent to the highway.

She waited in her car for about an hour, and decided it was time to eat, and then drove on Ortega Hill to Summerland.

After grabbing a pastry and a hot drink from a local business, she waited in the nearby post office parking lot in Summerland.

Heavy rains began to hit the area.

Arenas-Lopez contacted a co-worker living nearby and traveled to their Summerland home.

Internet service and phone reception were limited, at the time, she said, and a hotspot device allowed an internet connection.

“We were able to see some of the images on the internet, and I was shocked,” Arenas-Lopez said. “I didn’t know how bad it was until about noon. I was able to see the photos online.”

Arenas-Lopez was adamant to get to work once the rain stopped.

“I felt helpless because I was in constant communication with my job and not being able to be there and help,” she said. “I needed to see if there was a way to get closer to Montecito and to Santa Barbara.”

She drove back to Jameson Lane, and checked if the roadways were drivable.

“Vehicles couldn’t pass, but I saw people walking and riding their bikes,” Arenas-Lopez. “I starting thinking at that moment that maybe I could walk to Montecito. I felt that I was so close, and I knew that if I saw people on bikes, I could probably walk.”

Arenas-Lopez then drove to the beach in Summerland, where she left her car around 2 p.m. and was considering walking along the coastline.

She met a stranger named Robby.

“He advised me that it probably wasn’t a good idea to walk on the beach, but he offered to walk me on a path out of the kindness of his heart,” Arenas-Lopez said.

Having almost reached her Montecito destination, Arenas-Lopez and the young man arrived at the Rosewood Miramar Beach construction.

She thanked the stranger for his help and said she was OK walking alone.

“He left and I continued to walk,” Arenas-Lopez said. “I encountered other people walking the path, but they were walking from the Santa Barbara-Montecito area. I felt safe and that I was doing the right thing.”

Arenas-Lopez saw vehicles stuck in the thick mud, pieces of houses and mattresses caught in the debris, she said.

“The pictures are devastating and seeing it in person is even worse,” Arenas-Lopez said. “I think I had tunnel vision, because I had my goal in mind of getting to work.”

Arenas-Lopez reached Olive Mill Road in Montecito, where she fell forward and her hospital uniformed became completely drenched in mud.

“I was able to get out,” Arenas-Lopez said. “There were a lot of people around, but I didn’t need any help. There was a lot of debris and mud in the way, and I did the best to cross it. We think that it’s safe, but the mud can be much deeper.”

She continued her trek along Olive Mill Road to the Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road.

“It was mayhem,” Arenas-Lopez recalled.

On Coast Village Road, she met a passerby named Rachel.

The stranger ran to Arenas-Lopez and began offering water or a towel.

“She asked if there was anything I need, and said I need a ride to my job — and she said absolutely,” Arenas-Lopez said.

Rachel helped carry Arenas-Lopez’s purse, and the two walked toward the Vons grocery store in Montecito.

“I was full of mud,” Arenas-Lopez said. “She gave me towels, water and napkins and drove me. She saw that I was in need and came to help. I got to work and was able to get cleaned up.”

Arenas-Lopez arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital around 4 p.m. Tuesday and is staying with a co-worker.

According to Ron Werft, Cottage Health's president and CEO, 13 percent of the workforce lives in the Ventura-Oxnard area, and other employees had trouble getting to work during the strong storm event.

On Wednesday, 38 staff members came from Ventura County by boat and 14 flew in by Silver Airways Corp.

Dr. Brett Wilson, medical director for the Cottage Emergency Department, said on Wednesday that Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals' emergency departments had seen 20 patients with flood-related injuries and four of the 20 were in critical condition and eight were discharged.

