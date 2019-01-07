Pixel Tracker

Cottage Health Employees, United Way Spread Joy to Elementary Students

Adopt a Family program played Santa for local kids

Gifts were distributed to students Cottage Health and United Way had adopted for the holidays. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | January 7, 2019 | 11:25 a.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) and Cottage Health employees teamed up to ensure 30 elementary age students all had gifts to unwrap for the holidays.

Cottage Health employees contacted UWSBC in the fall to arrange an Adopt a Family collection for the holiday season. UWSBC worked with the schools to identify families and their wish lists.

Cottage employees collected and donated gifts for 20 students, split evenly among Harding and Franklin elementary schools in Santa Barbara. UWSBC donated gifts for another 10 students at Franklin School.

Excited students and grateful parents picked up the gifts — bicycles, clothes, toys — on the campuses Dec. 18 and 21.

“The reaction and joy in the faces of these students was truly heartwarming,” said Melinda Cabrera, director of strategic partnerships for United Way of Satna Barbara County. “The Cottage team really did an amazing job bringing some cheer to these families, and we’re so thankful for their generosity.”

For information on participating in the Adopt a Family program, contact Cabrera at [email protected] or 805-965-8591.

Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 

